It’s that time of year again when we are thinking about what presents to give to our loved ones at the holiday season. Here are a few tips and ideas about what to give to your favorite senior, and also some ideas for gifts that are easy for seniors to give to their loved ones.
- Know your senior: What is their living situation (e.g. do they live independently, are they in assisted living or memory care?) Do they have any health issues to consider such as diabetes, impaired vision or hearing, mobility issues, etc.?
- Assess their needs: Many older adults have been frugal all of their lives and may have worn out linens such as bath towels, sheets and blankets, dish towels, etc. This holds true for such mundane things as socks, underwear and pajamas as well. A new shirt or sweater is often an appreciated gift too.
- Know their likes: Do they have a favorite color, fragrance, author, music, etc. Do they have a hobby, use a computer, play a sport, go to movies, eat out, etc.?
Many people find it hard to ask for something they want. So it is important to be observant and a little creative to come up with a gift that will be useful and meaningful. This is true at any age. Some seniors have also provided these insights into what types of gifts they would like:
- Time with my children and/or grandchildren. One at a time, so we can spend some quality time together.
- An experience. This could be lots of things, depending on your budget, such as tickets to a play or concert, sporting event, fishing outing, weekend getaway, etc.
- Gift cards to restaurants, movie theaters, favorite stores, beauty salon, massage, etc.
- A “certificate” to help with household chores and repairs.
- A “certificate” to shop for and prepare a special dinner for your special senior.
- Consumable things such as candy, fragrances, body lotion, special soaps, food items, a good bottle of wine.
- Books, magazine and/or newspaper subscriptions.
- A calendar with family photos, framed photos of children and/or grandchildren.
The thing is that when you start thinking about it, there are really a lot of good ideas you can come up with for your special senior. These ideas can also work for seniors who need to buy gifts for their families and friends. So, if you are like me and haven’t finished your shopping yet, there is still time for coming up with great gifts and have fun shopping.