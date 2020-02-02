There is a deficit in spirit in our world today because of a lack of clarity on the nature of human personality. It is an ironic phenomenon since we live in a season in our culture in which we regularly offer unstinting affirmation and celebration of every human being. Children are raised to believe they are wonderful little darlings without any inherent evil. At times they are led to believe that anything they say or do is perfection worthy of everyone’s adulation.
Underlying this general mindset is the belief that human beings are basically good people; they have good hearts; they have positive intentions; they have inner values that simply need to be clarified.
People who are led to believe these things about themselves proceed through life with the idea that they are the masters of their own life, the source of all values, and responsible only to themselves or a small inner circle of closest family and friends. The arrogance of the old song popularized by Frank Sinatra himself, “I did it my way…” comes to mind.
This premise about human beings, however, just does not conform to the reality we all experience. It doesn’t take too many minutes reading the paper, watching the news, or clicking around the internet to conclude that human beings are not naturally good and pure. Abundant evidence everyday points to a natural human state of sin, deception, error, crime, malfeasance, incompetence, maliciousness, corruption — and the list goes on and on.
The solution to this conflict of perceptions is to embrace the truth that has been communicated throughout Christian history:
- Human beings are sinful and corrupt in their natural state.
- Human beings are headed toward death and destruction if left up to their own devices.
- Human beings can be saved from their own destruction both in this life and the next through the intervention of God. In Christian teaching, that provision is the life, death, burial and resurrection of Jesus Christ himself.
- Human beings have a great potential both now and in eternity for pure, positive, holy living and impact on the broader community once life has been transformed by the intervention of God — the work of the Holy Spirit being necessary in the individual.
Commitment to these basic truths liberate us in this way:
- We don’t have to deny the obvious presence of sin and corruption in this world.
- We can openly admit to the obvious consequences of sin and corruption.
- We overcome the arrogance of our age by humbly admitting the need of God’s provision to be delivered from the downward spiral we are naturally in.
- We become empowered to actually rise above our natural instincts of narcissistic self-regard and begin to make positive impact on the community around us.
At first blush, those who oppose Christian thinking see it as a negative message that “all have sinned.” It is rejected at the outset because it calls into question the primary premise of humankind’s natural goodness.
But because it is brutally honest about the condition of the human race, it forces us to seek a solution rather than simply deny the widespread existence of real evil.
All of Christian teaching, based on the Bible, expands upon all of these themes, clarifying the reality of the nature of human beings, the depth of their predicament and the solutions that a gracious God has provided. It is positive, hopeful and inspirational. It gives a real chance for transformation of the human soul which changes society one person at a time.
This too is pooh-poohed by the skeptics. But there are thousands of examples of lives that have been changed dramatically by embracing the Christian message, realizing the dead-end of their own sinfulness, and seeing a new mindset and inner strength by the presence of the power of God.
That is the spiritual motivation that Christian leaders have in moving people toward faith. It is not really an attempt to build organizational empires but rather bring personal transformation to the lives of people who have honestly faced their own sinfulness and see a positive path forward in Jesus Christ.