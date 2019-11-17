I’ve been thinking about winter. Haven’t we all? It is early November and we all know winter is on the way. The sun is lower in the sky. The morning air has an edge to it. Gray skies to the north hold the promise of snow.
Winter is a spiritual symbol in many ways. It can point to the end of life, the winter of one’s years. It can indicate the chilling of a relationship or a season of endings that must precede the new beginnings of springtime. In many ways, winter is a symbol of a time when, for a while, it is too late or too cold for other things.
In one of his letters the apostle, Paul, makes a poignant request to a young friend asking him to visit him before winter. Paul is in a Roman prison awaiting trial and most likely execution. Timothy is his young protege ministering to a small church far from Rome. “Do your best to come before winter,” Paul pleads (2 Timothy 4:21). It is a plea for a visit from someone he loves. He asks Timothy to bring a few things of significance, copies of Hebrew Scriptures, and a warm coat.
The scriptures never tell us if Timothy went to Rome. We do not know if he traveled before the harsh winds of winter made it too dangerous to travel. We do know that several months later Paul was beheaded on the Ostian Way outside of Rome. If you put yourself in Paul’s shoes, a visit from a friend takes on totally new significance.
Some things must be done before it is too late, before winter. Put the bulbs in the ground before the snow flies. Take the screens down and put up the storm windows. Harvest the grain and pick the apples from the trees of summer. Most of us know about things like this.
And who would argue the benefits of quitting smoking before it is too late or admitting the nagging pain in your gut needs a doctor’s attention? Winter approaches in many ways telling us a time is coming when it may be too late. When I think like this I hear those haunting words of the apostle, “Do your best to come before winter.”
For every one of us there is a “Who’s who” of the heart. The late Father John Powell SJ of Loyola University in Chicago said it clearly, “Our lives are shaped by those who love us and those who refuse to love us.” That is hard to deny and I’m thinking it suggests we pay attention to those relationships — before winter.
With life so precious and uncertain, it is essential that some things come before winter — before it is too late. Expressions of love and gratitude must come before winter. Initiatives for reconciliation and forgiveness must come before winter. Love notes and apologies, “Thank you” and “Forgive me” all need to come before winter.
A dear friend who is no longer living used to say, “It’s no good unless you say the words.” You think that people know you love them. You think that people know you are sorry. You think that people know you are grateful. You can never be sure until you say the words. It is important to come forward and speak the words of love and grace, apology and forgiveness — before winter.
There is another dimension in all of this. It has to do with being at peace in one’s relationship to God. In my younger days, when I was more convinced of my immortality, I might have scoffed at things like this. I associated any urgency to put my soul at peace with God with pulpit-pounding evangelists in iridescent suits and bad hair.
Maybe I have seen too much of life up close but for whatever reason I scoff no more. There is a deep longing in the human heart that I believe is the longing for God. Am I out of line to suggest that this is important spiritual work we all must do — before winter?