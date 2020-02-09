“Blessed are the peacemakers for they shall be called sons of God.”
I’ve been thinking about polarization in the public square. It seems clear that the emerging election cycle will address a polarized nation. Many of our leaders seem content to fuel our differences with the rhetoric of fear and division. We seem unable to peacefully coexist in a culture of different races, religions and sexual orientation. We are afraid of “the other” in a world where the words of Bob Dylan ring true: “The times, they are a changin’.”
Now it’s only fair to say that we have been here before. The Civil Rights movement, the Anti-Vietnam War movement and women’s liberation all brought deeply embedded prejudice into often polarizing expression. Social and political change will be experienced as a loss for many people. The stages of grief accompany change which means people will at times be shocked, angry and depressed before there is acceptance of a new normal. Sadly, some people never get over their grief. They get stalled in the “anger stage.” Their addition to the larger conversation is mostly negative and often hurtful.
In recent decades, the Christian church, of which I am a part, has seen intensely polarizing arguments divide its denominations and congregations. Sadly, this is not a new reality among Christians. Those whose leader said, “They will know you are Christians by your love” are often anything but loving in both internal and external communication. Countless conflicts arise over the place of women in church leadership or whether gay and lesbian persons can be redeemed “as is” or somehow fall short of salvation unless they remain celibate or “straighten out.”
And so it is that nations, churches and families are divided into people who are right. The addition of the internet and social media has not helped very much. In many ways, the Twittered world is a modern-day Tower of Babel resulting in confusion that generates lots of heat and very little light. Cyberspace is increasingly a universe of broken relationships, name-calling and violent rhetoric.
Some people seem at home in a world of shouting matches and ad hominem arguments. The media pick up on it and amplify those sounds in endless talk radio exchanges that pour fuel on the fires of disrespect, hatred and disregard. Civil discourse has all but vanished from the public square.
All of which leads me to believe that our problems always run deeper than the conflicts that divide us. There is something in our soul that is fearful or uneasy and we believe that controlling external reality is the only way to internal peace.
So in a year of campaigns and elections, I think it is important to beware of seeking political solutions to spiritual problems. I cannot force or persuade the world to bring peace to me. I can only hope to bring a little peace to the world from a place of peace deep within my own soul. In the end, we will reap what we sow. And to that I repeat the words that started this column:
“Blessed are the peacemakers for they shall be called sons of God.”