On Nov. 28, 1979, an Air New Zealand flight left Auckland for Antarctica on what promised to be a photographer’s dream trip. The 11-hour round trip was dubbed a luxury cruise at altitude. Each flight had a world-renowned guide to point out the most interesting features. On clear days, passengers would delight watching penguins in a close up view of an otherwise inaccessible continent. All without a parka.
The flight plan had been submitted and approved. In what some suspect was a routine airline ruse, the night before the flight, the plan was altered slightly to take the passengers closer to more interesting views. Air New Zealand knew the alternative route was less likely to be approved, and that tracking a flight precisely in 1979 was not easy. Since they would be the only flight over Antarctica, they had the sky to themselves. A stealthy 2-degree change in the flight plan was made.
When the pilots approached landfall, they requested permission to drop altitude so the tourists on board could get a closer view. Like the 2-degree shift in the flight plan, the pilots took the liberty to fly much lower that they’d been given permission. Better to view the penguins.
The 2-degree shift in the flight plan put an active volcano, Mount Erebus, directly in the flight path. This promised a more spectacular view and the late flight plan shift might have been a perfect ruse, except for one significant detail. No one told the pilots that a new flight plan had been entered into the navigational computer.
Active volcanoes do one thing very well. They produce lots of steam. And steam in Antarctica quickly turns to snow and ice, effectively covering the mountain with white ice and snow. The snow-covered mountain ahead combined with sunlight coming from directly behind the aircraft to create “flat light,” a whiteout where there were no shadows, resulting in an optical illusion of clear visibility. The pilots were unaware they were 28 miles to the east of where they expected, and when the proximity alarms blared to let them know of the rapidly rising landform, it was too late. The plane crashed into the side of Mount Erebus, killing all 257 on board.
Two degrees out of balance may seem insignificant, but over time our failure to rebalance will always have consequences in our lives. If we don’t correct our course, two small degrees will shift the direction of our life profoundly.
Welcome to Lent, the Christian opportunity for our annual course correction. Lent, which began with Ash Wednesday last week, is a 40-day period of reflection before Easter. We are called to turn back toward God, to notice the habits that have led us to stray ever so slightly from God and to realign ourselves and our path towards the divine.
Rebalancing requires three actions: attention, attitude and intention. As much as we’d like to think that knowing our life is off kilter is enough, it is not.
A good friend, a smoker, knows he should quit smoking. He wants to quit smoking — someplace in the part of his brain that thinks maybe tomorrow would be a better day to quit. Like every smoker I know, he is fully aware that the habit does not serve him well. But cigarettes are addictive, and quitting is hard work. Knowing is not enough. It is a start.
Attention begins with noticing. What is out of balance in our lives? What actions or inactions in our lives distance us from God and distance us from the best version of ourselves? Attention demands an honest review of the ways we are not living our best selves.
Attitude is our stance toward what needs rebalancing. It’s one thing to notice something is off-kilter in our life. It’s another thing entirely to choose to do something about it. That’s where attitude enters. Attitude is an active choice to rebalance, to turn back and realign ourselves with our best intentions, to point ourselves in the path of divine.
Attitude is too often where we fail. Our present self is convinced tomorrow is a way better day to set a straighter path than today. The inconvenience of change will cost us today, but it will pay huge dividends in the future. Our refusal to change today will cost us in the future — when we wake up and realize we are 28 miles from where we’d hope to be. If embracing change is a stumbling block — and face it, when is it not? — ask yourself this: “In 10 years, what one change do I wish I’d started today?”
Intention is noticing the imbalance, choosing to do something to rebalance, and making a specific plan by setting an intention. The intention provides the structure of turning back; what specifically do we hope to change or do differently? How do we plan to change? When and where? The intention gives us a new road map, a new flight plan that realigns our life to arrive at a better version of ourselves.
Lent is a 40-day practice. For some, it is a practice of giving up something that has become too dominant in our lives. Our intention, a Lenten “fast” of sorts, might be to give up sweets, swearing or too many phone games. Fasting offers a chance to give up something that hasn’t served us well, something that keeps us from being our best self.
Alternatively, others might add a practice as a way of realigning. Often, this includes adding intentional prayer time, meditation or time in nature into our lives.
Lent, which begins with the reminder that we are dust of the earth and will return to dust, also reminds us that in this brief moment, we can stop, notice and choose to live our lives differently and set out intentionally to do so. We are children of God, no more than the dust of the earth and no less than the stars in the sky. Living our lives small does not honor the God who created us. It does not serve our community or our families. Turning back to God and resetting our course is a profound act of faith, hope and courage. It’s never too let to live our best life.