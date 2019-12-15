Each year, I have a simple Advent practice. I meditate on the creche, and I ponder what or who I might be in the Nativity scene. I’ve been cast as the stable more times than I can count, and somehow, I never get the lead role as Mary. I’ve wanted to be counted among the shepherds, early adopters who didn’t need 33 years to figure out who Jesus really was. Joseph — a total mensch — who wouldn’t want to be the guy with integrity and compassion who cares for Mary and her son, and trusts the wisdom of the divine speaking to him through his dreams? Face it, that guy’s a saint.
But this year, my meditation took an unexpected, pre-Advent twist. This year was about finding myself an unexpected guest in someone else’s stable.
In late July, my husband Steve was diagnosed with a brain tumor, a meningioma. If you can put the words “good” and “brain tumor” in the same sentence, it’s probably a meningioma. Despite a great prognosis, an apricot-sized tumor pressing on my husband’s left frontal lobe created more than a little havoc for us.
Steve’s treatment, which thankfully we are through, involved surgery followed by radiation therapy in Rochester. In the scheme of things, it wasn’t a huge push. I had a car, not a donkey. I had a great team of family, friends, and medical professionals around me. But six weeks of daily treatments in Rochester?
Somehow through good luck and prayer, we found ourselves at Hope Lodge, one of the American Cancer Society’s residences for patients and caregivers.
Over the weeks of our stay, remarkable things kept happening: the initial generosity of those who worked to build this amazing facility multiplied before me. Almost every day, I met past residents or cancer survivors giving back. I met a mother and her college-age daughter who arrived to bake cookies for residents. Each fall, the mother gives thanks for a Hope Lodge stay for her father by returning to bake sweets and to offer cheer to the residents. Others were dropping off knitted “crani-caps.” If you can’t imagine what these are, or how they cover a newly bald or sutured head, lucky you. Some brought soaps and shampoos — a detail I’d overlooked when packing. A group of breast cancer survivors prepared and served us dinner. College students arrived in costume on Halloween to give us treats.
Gratitude expresses itself in such lovely, grace-filled moments, and paying it forward expresses gratitude. It is one way of saying “thank you” — thanks for this amazing, supportive place — offering what we can so the next residents will find compassionate shelter in a time of need.
My insight was not simply about gratitude, or an awareness of the unlikely “stables” in my life this year. I realized those who were struggling just like me were choosing to “pay it forward,” not for themselves, but for future travelers who might need a place of refuge and hope in the future.
We will never know the lives we touch by our kind words or generosity. For good or for bad, people we will never meet will be affected by our choices and decisions.
The Wise Men meandered, asked for directions from the wrong people, and spent a fair bit of time stargazing, but eventually they made it to the stable and offered their gifts. If you are coming late to the stable, consider yourself in good company. For all the gifts you bring to the stable this year, thank you.