On Sept. 2, 100-year-old Rev. Merton Strommen passed away, and a couple weeks later the title on his featured obituary story in the Star Tribune read, “Lutheran pastor felt calling to dedicate life to young people.” His doctoral dissertation on the needs, beliefs and values of young people became the inspiration for the founding of the Search Institute in Minneapolis and the impetus for the Youth and Family Institute and the youth ministry major offered at Augsburg College. Of the more than twenty books he authored, “Five Cries of Youth” was best known, but two other books, similarly titled, addressed the cries of parents and of grief. He was a very influential consultant to many congregations, including the congregation I served in Eden Prairie.
During my recent “encore” calling as a college chaplain I served young adults, but now as chaplain to the elderly in an Eden Prairie assisted living and memory care community, experience and observations lead me to gather thoughts in a format similar to Strommen’s about needs that senior populations dwell upon.
Here are five cries of the elderly for all of us to think about, because our elders are thinking about them too:
Memories − fond recollections of days gone by that also prompt regrets over losses of ever-growing numbers of friends and loved ones. I have a friend who says, “At first there are tears, but when they’ve dried, the memories remain.” I would add, “and they make us either bitter or better.”
Legacy − compelling hope that some meaningful mark on the world will be left behind for future generations as a result of the accumulated value and wisdom that remains from my efforts or experience.
Significance − sense of fulfillment gained from a life well-lived with God-given purpose and importance that is self-evident and worthwhile to me and others.
Family − dear ones whose growing roots and branches are thriving and bearing good fruit in their own next-generation family tree and who lovingly surround me still.
Community − regular experiences with new and longtime friends in community circles that assure acceptance by others and stave off loneliness and feelings of abandonment.
Of course there could be more “cries” than just five, but like Strommen’s lists, five might be a limit that is enough.
In his seminal book “Repacking Your Bags,” leadership consultant Richard Leider defines “the good life” as “living in the place where you belong, with the people you love, doing the right work, on purpose.” By his count, four things: Place − some folks feel they belong in the mountains while others are people of the prairie; relationships − some folks need family nearby while others make new friends anywhere, but all need community; vocation − using aptitudes and God-given strengths in some meaningful way even in retirement; purpose − a reason that fosters and strengthens the will to live.
Some people say elders are in their “golden years”, but Leider’s “good life” stretches horizons much wider, I think.
Finally, from Winnie the Pooh’s story, Eeyore was feeling lonely and abandoned until Pooh and Piglet made a point of coming to spend time with him. “The three of them sat there in silence, and while Pooh and Piglet said nothing at all; somehow, almost imperceptibly, Eeyore started to feel a very tiny little bit better.”
Bottom line... make a point of regularly visiting elders!