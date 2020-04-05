Bad news is growing exponentially around the world these days. Its community spread has it leaping from one person to the next, one community to the next and one country to the next across the globe. Now one person, one family, one household is sequestered, isolated, quarantined preventively with hope and prayers that this historic pandemic will run its course and come to its end sooner than later, but its timing all depends on that one word: exponential.
Exponential: adjective, 1. (of an increase) becoming more and more rapid. 2. Mathematical-of or expressed by a mathematical exponent (from Oxford Dictionary).
The exponential growth of this “bad boy” coronavirus may be best defined by illustrations that have become far too familiar to all nations and peoples in the world. You pick the city or the country, but we all understand exponential when we read or hear “it took 67 days to grow to 100,000 the number of those who have COVID-19, 11 days to grow to 200,000 and just four days to grow to 300,000 cases.” Consider that if 1+1=2 and then 2+2=4 and then, with added acceleration, 4+4=8, the total can move from 1 to 8 quite quickly. Now in 2020 with the 20/20 vision that modern medicine and science offer the world, the math still holds true: 20+20=40, 40+40=80 and 80+80=160. Add the acceleration factor that the CDC reported several days ago saying one infected person passes the virus to +/- 2.5 others and it becomes clear how we get the shocking exponential outcomes represented in the above quoted illustration of COVID-19 spread and growth.
It’s long been true that bad news spreads like wildfire and often includes misinformation, something no less true now, even in the internet era. Gossip quickly spreads bad news. Gospel spreads good news, and must do so even more quickly, especially now. What the world needs now is exponential evangelism — good news spreading and growing. The world is leaning in to hear more of handwashing than hand wringing.
And we are hearing good news every day. News of social distancing, staying at home and washing hands. News of heroic efforts by first responders, nurses and doctors. Individuals and companies making masks and ventilators. Public health officials and leaders, teachers and students, faith communities and ministers of compassion all coming forward to do their part in ways none will ever forget.
Good news spreading and growing, exponentially — that’s what we need. Would that we could statistically report growth and spread of exponential evidence of faith, hope and love (I Corinthians 13:13) when this pandemic is over. Could we document that producing good fruits of the spirit of God — love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness, and self-control (Galatians 5:22) had increased exponentially.
Please consider a little Biblical history as you reflect on these thoughts, Spiritually Speaking, as you stay at home!
In the Old Testament, the people of Israel sequestered themselves in their homes with family and shared the first Passover meal, celebrated again in just a few days around the world. Their deliverance led to a 40-year journey back to the promised land and the fulfillment of God’s promise that they would be a blessing to all people.
In the New Testament, the disciples, out of fear and seeking safety, went into lockdown after witnessing Jesus’ crucifixion from a distance there beneath the cross, but three days later went out with exponentially greater faith and fervor to spread the good news of forgiveness, salvation and new life.
In the holy days ahead — Passover, Palm Sunday, Good Friday and Easter — we have so much more than a holy metaphor for our present global crisis. We have good news growing … exponentially.
Together we will get through this, with God’s help and exponential hope.