Gratitude is a sneaky habit. The more you practice, the more you notice things you are grateful for.
Last week, as the snowstorm and colder weather blew through, I spent more time than needed on my weather app. My grandparents didn’t have this luxury — or forced air heat or indoor plumbing — and I felt a deep gratitude for these simple conveniences that I have come to expect. Twenty years ago, my husband and I hiked with friends to a Colorado mountain cabin in early March and we got caught in a two-day snowstorm. The only warmth came from a wood-burning stove; the only light, from a kerosene lamp; and the only toilet was in an outhouse 25 yards from the cabin. I still remember how cold the seat was in that outhouse. Heat, electricity, warnings about road conditions, toilets — this is our normal — so ingrained that we rarely stop to acknowledge the gifts of these things in our lives.
As I was shoveling my drive, my co-workers came to mind. Several of my younger colleagues rent, and they are dependent on street parking. Not only do they have to clear off their cars, but they have to juggle parking restrictions and move their cars or risk being towed in snow emergencies, and hope their cars will start in subzero temps. I was confident my car would start from the shelter of my garage, despite plummeting temperatures.
Gratitude can flip our thinking upside down. From grumbling about a snowy drive, to deep thanks for a driveway and the comfort of the shelter it leads to. From our usual winter lunchtime banter about the weather to a sense of gratefulness that our technology has advanced so we might know when to tank up our cars and to make a grocery run.
A few months ago, a friend gave me a copy of "Sleeping with Bread." It’s a simple book and a short read, two things which recommended it in my hectic life. It is a lovely book with a simple but powerful Daily Examen. Popularized by the founder of the Jesuits, St. Ignatius of Loyola, the examen is an ancient practice of reflecting on our day and discerning God’s presence in our lives.
The examen is powerful because of its simplicity and its call to action. "Sleeping with Bread" suggests you reflect on two questions each evening, perhaps over dinner if you share a meal with others.
- What brought you the greatest joy today? Noticing a daily greatest joy helps reinforce a practice of gratitude. Even on our toughest days, we reflect on what glimmer of joy entered our lives.
- What brought you the least joy today? Pondering what brought me the least joy helps me to realign my life.
- What brought the least joy that I could change? I reflected on this question the day after I returned to work after Christmas vacation. One by one, my colleagues came into my office unannounced, sat down and started to recount their holidays. I like my colleagues. Most days I really want to know what is going on in their lives. But on my first day back from vacation, I felt the crush of an overloaded email inbox and voicemails that had been lingering since before Christmas. I realized that by making a simple change, like closing my door until I felt like I had answered the people who had been trying to get in touch with me, I would better serve them and my colleagues. Door open? Come on in.
In "Jesus: A Pilgrimage," Father James Martin compares the noticing that takes place in the examen to the hard work of listening to a close friend when he or she wants to discuss an important matter with you. When I make a practice of paying close attention to my day, my “noticing muscle” gets stronger. I find that it’s easier for me to notice when God shows up, particularly on days when I’m overwhelmed by the painful parts of my life.
Noticing also helps us be better leaders. Paul’s letters to the Thessalonians says, “In everything, give thanks.” If, as the saying goes, practice makes perfect, I have plenty left to practice.