Humbleness is one of the rarest of virtues, one that I believe has taken a backseat to other more popular virtues like love, kindness and compassion. Dare I say — it is the humblest of virtues and I believe is the hardest to do. Who really ever wants to eat “humble pie” as the popular saying goes?
Life always provides new insights to us via humbling experiences and I am no exception. Recently, I came across a statement from the Bahá’í teachings that I had read many times over the years but had overlooked. There is nothing like a little experience with a virtue like humbleness for one to take pause. This time when I heard the quote, it really blew me away. What was insightful to me was that Bahá’u’lláh had created a metaphor of humbleness with the earth that I care about so deeply. I wish to share it with you and see what you think.
Bahá’u’lláh begins the paragraph by sharing how the beloved of God should carry themselves in their lives. He wrote:
“They should conduct themselves in such manner that the Earth upon which they tread may never be allowed to address to them such words as these: I am to be preferred above you. For witness, how patient I am in bearing the burden which the husbandman layeth upon me. I am the instrument that continually imparteth unto all beings the blessings with which He Who is the Source of all grace hath entrusted me. Notwithstanding the honor conferred upon me, and the unnumbered evidences of my wealth — a wealth that supplieth the needs of all creation — behold the measure of my humility, witness with what absolute submissiveness I allow myself to be trodden beneath the feet of men...”
The section that catches my breath is the part where he describes the soil beneath our feet like a living being. For example, humbleness is like the soil that lets the person tilling crops and caring for animals dig it up, pollute it, transform it and even deplete it. All the while acting humble and being patient. The soil never tells the farmer, “I am better than you.” Instead, it patiently gives more and more to supply all of our needs as well as the plants and animals. The soil also gives blessings like food, plants and regenerates life, which means that being humble will give us blessings. This is a metaphor for true humility.
There is a part of the statement that I find challenging — submissiveness. Submissiveness is a hard pill to swallow. Again, in our world of ego, submissiveness is not a popular term or way to be. In this context though, I believe submissiveness means to yield to the authority of another, in this case, the creator, not another human being. I submit that in the act of being humble means that an element of being conscious is of submitting oneself to God’s authority. If we consider the creator in our actions to others, perhaps not thinking we are better than others will be of help.
Furthermore, I learned that humbleness is a source of spiritual wealth and is an honor. This mindset is one that is sorely needed in a world that loves self promotion, ego and “it is all about me.” I find myself lacking in the ways to understand how to feed from that source of humbleness and gain that spiritual wealth. I did some digging to learn how we may understand the path toward humbleness like the earth. In another passage, Bahá’u’lláh explains that to “...partake of the sweetness of such humility and submissiveness ... we need to forget your own selves, and turn your eyes towards your neighbor. Bend your energies to whatever may foster the education of men.”
One last caveat to this powerful statement is how the soil is described. Not only is it a metaphor for learning about humbleness but also to consider how we should care for the earth. We should care how we treat it and understand what it endures, ever so humbly and patiently, while we selfishly go about our daily lives with no consideration of consequences.
This statement made me take pause to reflect how I may achieve blessings, honor and spiritual wealth by being humble. What comes to you as you reflect upon it? What does humbleness mean to you and how do you achieve it? Oh, to be as humble as the earth.