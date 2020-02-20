The morning temperature outside was -11 degrees as I stood by the window in the bright sunlight visiting with memory care residents in the Rose Court where I now serve as chaplain. The dazzling bright light reflecting off the deep snow felt so very warm and wonderful, especially after a record-setting number of days with heavy clouds overhead. Happy smiles that looked so young sprung up on the old faces around me, including my own smile, as we basked and visited in glorious natural brightness.
Just then one drop of water fell from melting snow on the roof to the snow on the ground outside the window right in front of us. “How can this be,” we wondered together, “in sub-zero temperatures like these?”
Conversation ensued about the amazing power of the sun to warm the earth’s surface as it goes higher and higher in the sky every day, and now shines longer and longer — over one and a half hours more each day now than it did just a couple months ago at winter’s solstice. Eventually snow on the roof has no chance and the sun wins the day, and barren roof and earth patches open up making way for summer’s heat and light.
“Chaplain, you have snow on the roof, too,” someone said, with laughter added, “and, that bald patch up on top is growing bigger, also. You better wear a cap when you go out in sunshine like today.”
Yes, the gray hair becomes whiter on me too, and the seasons of our lives are perpetually changing for all in this metaphor. But now something more than seasons has changed. Our new reality is that the climate changed.
Our old beloved earth has had snow on the roof for ages, actually snow on both roofs — the north roof and the south roof, the Arctic roof and the Antarctic roof, but now both of these ice caps are melting. One drip drop at a time, glaciers of snow and ice yield to the warming sun until one iceberg after another is added to the Arctic Ocean and the Antarctic Ocean. All this happens because of the amazing power of the sun, even in temperatures far colder than -11 degrees. The snow on earth’s roof is melting. It’s more than just a natural aging process for the earth. It’s a threatening reality for which we bear some responsibility that calls for our immediate stewardship.
You’ll receive this Spiritually Speaking column on Feb. 20, 2020, one of those dates some say is good for marrying. Might I suggest it as a good day to sharpen our 20/20 vision for the future and warm up to the thought that “melting” is an important matter for all earth-dwellers.
God brings to mind two scripture passages for pondering a time, or an eternity, when there will be no need for the sun — one verse from the Old Testament and one from the New Testament:
- Isaiah 60:19: “The sun will no more be your light by day, nor will the brightness of the moon shine on you, for the Lord will be your everlasting (perpetual) light and your God will be your glory.”
- Revelations 21:23: “The city (Heaven’s New Jerusalem) does not need the sun or the moon to shine on it, for the glory of the Lord gives it light, and the Lamb (Jesus) is its lamp.”
As young and old are stewards of the earth’s climate together while we still dwell in the warmth of the sunshine here, finally our prayer will be to dwell in perpetual light from God’s face:
"Eternal rest grant unto them, O Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon them. May the souls of the faithful departed, through the mercy of God, rest in peace. Amen."