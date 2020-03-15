Fear and faith are two polar opposites. They are on public display these days.
The public health threat from the coronavirus has exposed the dynamics of both fear and faith. Fear has inspired people to stockpile toilet paper, hand sanitizer, and food so that just in case they come down with the virus, they will have their basic needs met. Others have canceled travel and even local public appearances in order to stay free of anything communicable. Many others have simply had their emotions and blood pressure toyed with as public health officials paint worse-case scenarios of possible statistics on contracting the disease and dying from it.
On the other end of the spectrum are those who are simply foolhardy. They will take no precautions at all. Even if they are not feeling well, they may venture into public places with the possibility of infecting others with either this virus or another one. They are careless.
In the middle are those who exercise faith. They are neither driven by fear nor mindlessness. They study all the facts of the case, take reasonable precautions, but proceed in faith that one way or another they will not succumb to the disease. And, even if they do fall ill, they have trust that they will recover. Given all of the statistics involved, the numbers are on the side of these people of faith.
Of course, even with faith there is no absolute guarantee that you will not become sick. Even for those sequestering themselves in their own homes through this season, life can never be risk-free. One of the lies that underlies many people’s mindset today is that if just the right steps are taken we can eliminate all risk and never face real challenge in life. We know from the school of hard knocks that this simply is not so.
And so we all have the option of living in fear or in faith. Which is it going to be?
I choose faith. That is not blind faith; it is informed faith. The Bible defines faith as “the substance of things hoped for, the evidence of things not seen.” Based on the considered judgments and objective facts on the ground, we make our own decisions about many things in daily life — not with absolute knowledge but with our tentative, limited, and yet adequate base of knowledge.
We enter into marriage in faith. We are not exactly sure what our spouse is going to look like, act like, or think like 25 years into the future, but we proceed trusting that we have a gauge of their personality.
We enter into business contracts in faith. We engage contactors expecting that they will perform according to the agreement in print —not always guaranteed that it will happen — but still confident that they would not be in business if they were consistently unreliable.
We enter into friendships with a certain level of trust, hoping that we will see mutual respect, the keeping of confidences, reliability in promises made — not knowing for sure that this will always be the case — but we pursue relationships even with these risks.
And for those of us who have faith in God, it is affirmed by thousands of years of testimony by those who have found God trustworthy. Our own experience with God is fresh and unique, and yet we enter into a connection with the divine expecting that it will be the same positive and helpful experience that thousands of other people have attested to in the past.
An attitude of faith in all situations of life is a liberation to those who are willing to live in this way. It opens mind and heart to unlimited possibilities, rather than the stark parameters of scientifically proven realities.
In the current health climate, we can trust that the likelihood of illness is very low, the likelihood of death is even lower, and that even if illness occurs there will be friends, family and health professionals who will come to our aid. For people of faith, the overarching reassurance of the presence of God completes the picture and a life of confidence is possible. May God help us all to avoid fear and embrace faith for all of life.