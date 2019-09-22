We think of fall as the season when the leaves change colors. But leaves don’t actually change color; pigments that have always been present within the leaf are revealed as the tree shuts down its food production and readies itself for winter.
Trees in the spring and summer are virtual food factories. Chlorophyll, the chemical that gives leaves their green color, absorbs energy from the sun to transform carbon dioxide into sugars and starch. That, in a nutshell, is why trees are our friends. It is also why trees have green leaves.
With fall, the sun gets low and the trees have less of the sun’s warmth and light to absorb. Without these critical ingredients to make food, the tree stops producing food and begins to break down and to reabsorb its chlorophyll. In the absence of chlorophyll, pigments that already exist within the leaf are revealed. The tree is simply showing us its non-dominant but fabulously beautiful alternative leaf colors. The vibrant reds, yellows and oranges that delight us each fall were always there —their breathtaking beauty was masked by the dominance of the chlorophyll.
Fall is then, an epiphany — an awareness of something that has always been there — but we just couldn’t see. We can’t see because we’re distracted.
A poem attributed to Sir Thomas Browne speaks of how we fail to leave room for the valuable by distracting ourselves with the mundane. Our days (or our hearts) become so overfull we leave no space for the divine to enter in. Like the red in the leaves, God is always present. We just don’t always notice. Browne exhorts us to create space for the divine to reveal itself within us:
“If thou could’st empty all thyself of self,
Like to a shell dishabited,
Then might He find thee on the ocean shelf,
And say, ‘This is not dead,’
And fill thee with Himself instead.
But thou are all replete with very thou
And hast such shrewd activity,
That when He comes He says, ‘This is enow’
Unto itself — ‘twere better let it be,
It is so small and full, there is no room for me.”