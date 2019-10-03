There are a lot of places you can turn to to get your news, from 24-hour news channels and national newspapers to Twin Cities TV news stations and papers. But they aren’t local.
Local is what we do at the Eden Prairie News. From writing about school board meetings and local elections to a new brewery and profiles on Eden Prairie residents — we cover it all. And we’ve been doing it since Nov. 21, 1974, when the first edition of the paper (it was called Eden Prairie Community News back then) was printed.
You’ll see our reporters at local meetings and forums, at your neighborhood school, and at community events, taking notes and snapping photos for the next edition of the paper. We keep you informed about what is going on in Eden Prairie better than anyone else can because we’re there, asking the tough questions and telling stories you won’t find anywhere else.
We love what we do and we’re proud to do it. We understand local news creates an informed, engaged community, sparks conversations, serves as the public record, and helps residents connect with what is going on in their own backyards.
Every now and then, we ask our readers for something in return — a voluntary subscription. Simply put, reporting and delivering the news costs money and we need your support.
A print subscription to the Eden Prairie News has always been free. However, we ask that readers voluntarily give us $40.
That money pays our staff so they can continue to bring you news about where you live and play.
For $40, you’ll also get complete access to swnewsmedia.com, where you can find news from the Eden Prairie News and our seven other southwest metro newspapers in Chanhassen, Chaska, Jordan, Lake Minnetonka, Prior Lake, Savage and Shakopee, as well as exclusive digital content.
To subscribe, visit swnewsmedia.com/supportlocal or call Ruby at our circulation desk, 952-345-6682.
Thank you for voluntarily helping support local news, and if you ever have a story idea or comment about the coverage Eden Prairie News is providing, let me know. Give me a call at 952-843-4640 or send me an email at mturtinen@swpub.com.
Melissa Turtinen is the community editor for Eden Prairie News.