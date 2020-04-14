If my home office had a human resources department, I’d have some serious concerns about my new colleagues.
One thinks it’s appropriate to climb into my lap while I’m on the phone with Eden Prairie Mayor Ron Case. The other enjoys splashing around in the toilet and yowling loudly on deadline days.
But for the most part, my housemate’s cats Pickle and Snowy (who are very good kitties, and whom I would never report to HR) have been delightful to have around while I try desperately to maintain my normal work and personal habits in the middle of the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic.
I’m trying to be forgiving with myself, under the circumstances. During the first week of work-from-home, I was up at 7 a.m. every day for a run along the Mississippi River, just a half mile from my home. I turned in my articles well ahead of deadline. I told myself my family was safe despite living in densely-populated areas of California.
During the second week, an evening of moving heavy boxes and the sub-optimal chair I’ve been using as my office seat took a toll on my back, and I could barely hobble to the kitchen and back for another cup of tea. I spent much too long nit-picking at my articles, pouring over every sentence I used to describe the pandemic: was it the best, most accurate way to portray the situation? Would my words cause someone to dismiss the virus’s risk, or overreact in a harmful way?
In the third week, my mom called my sister to tell her she had flu-like symptoms. My mom (healthy, cautious, age 55) called her doctor, who told her she likely didn’t have the virus but to self-isolate even more anyway. My sister (healthy, cautious, age 20) got a cough next − again, most likely not the coronavirus, but enough to send me spiraling for an evening.
As I write this, it’s been one month since President Donald Trump declared the coronavirus a national emergency. I can hear the faint sound of my upstairs neighbor practicing scales on the violin; the occasional yelps of a dog on a stroll; and the fridge’s low, steady buzz as it cools my mountains of groceries.
It’s odd, being in the business of news during one of the greatest public health crises any of us will likely experience. I find being well-informed both comforting and frightening, and the balance tilts one way or the other from moment to moment.
I know exactly how far particles from a sneeze can travel through the air (27 feet is the record), but that information won’t soothe my upstairs neighbor, who’s at high risk for a severe or deadly case of COVID-19. I can’t tune out the ticker of Minnesota’s death toll for an evening, but I was the first among my friends to realize that we should all be wearing masks outdoors under any circumstance, even before the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended it.
I’ve found some small comforts during this fourth week of the coronavirus era. My family’s Passover Seder last week (over Zoom, with participants from both coasts, Minnesota and Poland) was a drawn-out, pixelated shadow of our usual meal, but it was a joy to see my cousins’ faces and sing the Shehecheyanu, a prayer of gratitude, together. It’s hard to focus on dense literature, so I’m rediscovering books that I loved as a teen (shout-out to Tamora Pierce and Hennepin County Library’s e-books). When I’m not trying to work, I’ve spent hours snuggling Snowy and Pickle and tossing ping pong balls around the house for them to chase.
And when the weight of fear returns − for my family, for my friends, for my neighbors and colleagues and millions of people I’ve never met − I’m trying to forgive myself if I sideline my workout plan, delay my latest article or indulge in some comfort food. Working from home is difficult and distracting under any circumstances, and we’re also working to survive.