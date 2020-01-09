When I'm having a bad week, my plants usually "realize" before I do.
A typical Millennial (or Gen Z'er, depending on who you ask), I have 21 potted plants in my one-bedroom apartment, ranging from a prickly cactus the size of my thumb to two 17-foot-long pothos vines − also known as Devil's ivy − that I've trained along my walls and over my bookshelves.
That's not counting the four potted plants I've slowly incorporated into Southwest News Media's Wayzata office (three on my desk, one by the front door).
This is down from my all-time high of 33.
I do a walk-through of my plants every evening, checking for dry soil or clipping herbs to use in my next meal. This is a slow, meandering process; I pinch a leaf of sage and roll it in my fingers to release its sharp scent or readjust a succulent to maximize its position on the windowsill.
I couldn't tell you what I think about during this process because frankly, my brain goes on autopilot the moment I pick up the watering can. It's almost meditative. My whirring internal commentary on the day's current events, or a friend's latest relationship, or worry about looming bills, recedes and is replaced by my plants' vibrant greens, the smell of damp earth, and the velvet of a soft leaf between my fingers.
Plenty of lifestyle articles recommend houseplants to liven up a space and lighten your mood. And according to a study in the Journal of Physiological Anthropology, interacting with indoor plants is indeed an "intuitive and nonverbal activity" that can reduce physiological and psychological stress and relieve its negative symptoms.
"Indoor plants have drawn the attention of the scientific community because of their various benefits," the authors write. "They enhance job satisfaction in office workers, reduce psychological stress, improve mood states, and enhance cognitive health."
Tending to my plants certainly brings a smile to my face. And on the flip side, I'm not particularly observant of my own moods at times, and my first realization I'm not prioritizing my own needs is often when my plants begin to wilt.
A bad week for me can be many things, but the two main categories are "too busy" and "not busy enough." I'm plenty extroverted, but I also rely on a fair amount of alone time to rest, read and relax.
When I have to run out the door the moment I set my work bag down because I overbooked myself with evening events or volunteering or visits with friends, my plant care — that meditative tending to something other than myself — is the first thing to go.
A slower week can make me feel isolated, and I can spend hours scrolling through Twitter or watching reruns of last year's television. In those funks, I push my household chores aside, let dishes build up in the sink, neglect my plants and feel sorry for myself.
Eventually — when I have a few minutes between an afternoon workout and an evening potluck, or when Netflix asks, "Are you still watching?" after the sixth straight episode of "The Good Place" — I finally recall the 21 living things depending on me for their survival. (Thank goodness I don't have pets.)
Seeing the parsley wilted and brown, or the spider plants pale with dehydration, I'm able to look past my tunnel vision. When I realize I haven't taken even five minutes that week to water my plants, I also haven't set aside any time to journal, reflect on my day, or take a walk and enjoy the present moment.
As usual, my mother realized how nature and my emotional health could intermingle long before I did. When I decided to move to Minnesota from my hometown of Berkeley, California, she was concerned the short days and long winters would be a shock to a California girl who was used to wearing flip flops year-round.
She sent me an article that advised its readers to stand barefoot on a patch of dirt or grass for five minutes every day, to reconnect with nature and improve a bad mood. I laughed and told her she'd soon have a daughter without toes if I tried to stand barefoot outside in January.
Maybe someday I'll be in tune enough with my feelings to realize when I need to take a breather from a busy schedule, or call a friend to get myself out of the house. But until then, I have my green therapists, helping me stay aware of my self care.