I’m told the Eden Prairie News will cease to exist after April 30. As someone who was part of the Eden Prairie News staff for 34 years of its 46-year history, I feel qualified to give the eulogy.
As a reporter and then editor at the Eden Prairie News in the late-1970s, ‘80s and ‘90s, I saw community newspapers at their high point: creative, relevant, and profitable. Later, as publisher and general manager, I also saw the double whammy of an all-is-free Internet and the 2008 recession, which led to weeklies becoming an afterthought.
I got out of community journalism in 2013, so I’ve missed the total cratering of the industry caused by a continuing decline in advertising and now a coronavirus pandemic. Earlier this month, I learned they are shuttering the Hastings Star Gazette, a community paper that dates to 1857 and the standard-bearer for great weekly journalism when I was younger. Now it’s the Eden Prairie News, a local newspaper that was not great but good for most of its life.
We should all be saddened, if not shocked. There will be fewer people reporting on important facets of Eden Prairie life: city and school government, property taxes, elections, development, and more. It’s not terribly good for democracy or an informed public.
But U.S. newspapers have shed half their newsroom employees since 2008, according to the Pew Research Center, and weekly newspapers without the resources to gain a strong foothold on the Internet have been hit particularly hard. So, it’s not bad management and it’s not unique to suburbia. We all saw it coming.
Advertisers moved to other platforms long ago. Lately, readers have followed suit. Hey, that’s life.
Some folks will say there’s new power by having publishing tools in the hands of everyday citizens using neighborhood online portals and social media. But not much currently exists there that resembles the who, what, where, when, how, and why of good journalism.
No, it’s the end of an era. So, here’s what I want you to remember about the Eden Prairie News:
It was started by a group of civic-minded Eden Prairie neighbors, solid citizens who thought this community should have its own newspaper, not just a page of news inside a neighboring community’s publication. They sold stock in their new enterprise, then conveyed the “Eden Prairie Community News” to a skilled, better-equipped, and trustworthy publisher. Hats off to them for what they sparked: a great idea that lasted 46 years.
The newspaper benefited from a steady stream of good young journalists who enjoyed telling your stories and did their best under trying circumstances. I consider them, and all those voices we called columnists, to be friends.
The EP News documented a tremendous chunk of Eden Prairie’s modern history. Often, during Eden Prairie’s boom years, a single agenda for a city council meeting contained millions of dollars’ worth of proposed development. The paper wasn’t just a vehicle for local news and advertising, it provided Eden Prairie a sense of identity.
I’m not sure all that many people will miss the newspaper, not while we’re dealing with a life-altering pandemic. It’s a teardrop in what might be a sea of business losses.
But I wonder if there’ll ever be another institution like the Eden Prairie News, which at its finer moments helped a community discuss and decide one high school or two; how best to relieve local highway congestion; whether tax breaks should be used to revive Eden Prairie Shopping Center; what to do about planned expansions of Flying Cloud Landfill and Flying Cloud Airport; or how best to change leadership in local government gone astray.
It feels as if Eden Prairie is losing a limb. Perhaps it will regenerate, and its replacement will be even better: a form less dependent on advertising dollars and more on community philanthropy, like the online news site called MinnPost. One can hope.
Until then, let’s call it for what it is: a nick in Eden Prairie’s armor; a hit on its reputation as one of the best small cities in America. From now on, when something great or terrible happens in Eden Prairie, will we even know about it?
There was a day when the Eden Prairie News was a big deal … such a part of life in this suburb that any EP volunteer firefighter captured in the weekly edition, battling a blaze, was required to feed pie to the entire firehouse crew at their next training session. I suppose pie will be the next to go.
Goodbye, Eden Prairie News, and thank you. I, for one, will miss you terribly.