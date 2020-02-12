The legislative session has once again begun, and I am thrilled to be back at the capitol advocating for the people of Minnetonka and Eden Prairie. As your state senator, I understand it is an awesome responsibility to be your voice as my colleagues and I work to craft laws that improve the lives of Minnesotans. Each and every senator here cares deeply about our state, and we have a lot of work to do.
We have urgent policy issues that we must tackle. Insulin access and affordability, gun violence prevention, and the vaping epidemic are among the many things our legislative session will address. We also need to get a bonding bill done, to invest in public assets and infrastructure needs across the state. With tight legislative deadlines, this session will be done before we know it. There is no time to waste.
As your state senator, I want to make sure I am doing my best to represent our community and advocate for the issues we all care about. One of the greatest joys of this job is the opportunity to learn from my constituents, and to have conversations about how we can make the world a better place. Our democracy depends on an engaged citizenry, and I look forward to hearing from you. Please do not hesitate to reach out to me via my email at stevec@senate.mn, or to stop by my office at the capitol.
If you cannot make it to St. Paul, I hope we can connect in the district. It’s an honor to work with my colleagues in the House, Reps. Laurie Pryor and Carlie Kotyza-Witthuhn, and the three of us will be hosting a town hall on Saturday, Feb. 29, from 10-11:30am at Eden Prairie High School in the East Commons. Please bring us your questions, comments, and concerns. Every resident of Eden Prairie and Minnetonka deserves the opportunity to make their voice heard, so we can be better advocates for you in St. Paul.
This is the final year of my first term as your state senator, and I am proud of the work that we have accomplished together. It is an honor and a privilege to be your state senator, and I look forward to hearing from you this year.