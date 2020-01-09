I hope the new year finds you and your family well. A new year should bring new goals, and with just six short weeks until the 2020 Legislative Session, I have had this at the forefront of my mind. Some of my top priorities for this year center on three issues you may be familiar with: emergency insulin access, gun violence prevention and vaping.
The Alec Smith Emergency Insulin Act remains overdue, and it is time to get this passed. Thousands of Type-1 Diabetics rely on this life-saving drug, yet it remains unaffordable, sometimes even when they have insurance. Passing this legislation is one of the easiest things we can do to save lives, and this should be a goal for all Minnesotans.
My other big goal is also unfinished work: gun violence prevention. A recent Star Tribune poll reported that 8 out of 10 Minnesotans support Universal Background Checks. From my conversations with students, that number may be even higher among young people. It is time for legislators to listen to Minnesotans and get this done. Universal Background Checks, as well as Extreme Risk Protection Orders (commonly called Red Flag Laws), are proven to save lives. We cannot wait for a tragedy to happen on our doorstep.
The vaping epidemic also presents another challenge we must address, especially in schools. Almost every high school student I have met with knows someone who has vaped. With its harmful effects now coming to light, it is time for the legislature to step in. We can and must act to save the lives of our next generation of Minnesotans.
Saving lives remains an important goal of mine, but it is also important for me that all Minnesotans be allowed to live with dignity. Because of this, I am also proposing a bill to require that all Minnesota middle schools and high schools offer no-cost menstrual products in at least one school bathroom. The consequences of not doing so has been evident: those who are unable to afford tampons and pads are at risk of isolation, infection and even missed days of school. It’s crucial for the health of our students that these products are made available.
We need to remind our young people that we care about them, with our actions as well as our words. With this in mind, I will also be looking to link our general education funding formula to inflation. Too many school districts depend on property referendums to fund the needs of their students. By linking the funding to inflation, we can provide stability for our schools and the students who attend them.
I have many other goals for this session as well. This is a bonding year and passing a robust infrastructure bill will remain at the top of my priority list.
As always, please reach out to my office with your comments, questions, or concerns. I want to hear what your goals are as we prepare for what will be a fast-paced 2020 Legislative Session. You can stop by my office in Room 2319 at the Minnesota Senate Building, call at 651-296-1314, or email me at stevec@senate.mn.