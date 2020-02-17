Looking toward the future of our state is a critically important part of our work at the state Capitol. There’s no better place to start this work than by addressing the needs of those who will witness the success of our efforts: Minnesota’s youngest learners. All children deserve a quality education and the opportunity for a bright future. We’ve introduced the Great Start for All Minnesota Children Act, a comprehensive package of legislation to expand early learning, invest in child care grants, enhance home visiting programs and improve prenatal care. Last year, while lawmakers extended key investments in voluntary pre-K for 4 year olds, there is more left to do to help Minnesota’s youngest reach their full potential. In particular, reaching children from birth to age 3 — a critical stage of cognitive development — can lay the groundwork for success later in life.
Minnesota has a wide opportunity gap between children of color and their white counterparts. Metrics in math and reading proficiency, school readiness and problem-solving ability all show that too many kids are left behind. If we don’t do what’s necessary to reach all children and their families early on with intervention, skill support and other programming, they will continue to fall behind the children who have access to these tools. In addition to higher achievement in the classroom, early learning opportunities help improve children’s mental and emotional health and economic outcomes — both personal and societal — later in life.
Our legislative session is starting with an economy that’s still strong and — after inflation is considered — a modest budget balance. This situation requires us to be fiscally responsible, but also provides us some capacity to invest in what can make our state even stronger. A funding boost for our littlest Minnesotans would result in a return on investment that will ensure our state is in a stable position not just for the next year, but the next generation.
Community members have been vocal in their support for other critical issues that demand our attention this legislative session. Minnesotans deserve to be safe in their classrooms, workplaces and everywhere else in their communities. Unfortunately, the threat of gun violence continues to prevent Minnesotans from having this peace of mind. In 2019, we strongly supported two common-sense bills to help prevent senseless gun violence: closing the loopholes on criminal background checks and “red flag” laws. Minnesotans broadly support these measures, including gun owners, and we will renew our push to enact them into law.
The skyrocketing cost of insulin and other prescription drugs continues to threaten Minnesotans’ physical and financial wellbeing. Some diabetics have been forced to ration their insulin supply because they can’t afford to refill their prescription. This has had tragic consequences. Meanwhile, pharmaceutical companies continue to earn massive profits. Since the 2019 legislative session adjourned, a bipartisan group of lawmakers has been meeting to reach consensus on a proposal to allow diabetics access to a supply of insulin in an emergency situation and other ideas to reduce drug costs. We’re hopeful we can quickly approve these solutions this session.
The new Climate Action Caucus of the Minnesota House met regularly in 2019 to examine how climate change impacts our day-to-day lives. The caucus has been investigating the impact of climate change on issues as diverse as housing, transportation and public health, impacts that are now impossible to ignore. We in the caucus will be putting forth a bold set of solutions that will ensure Minnesotans now and in the future can enjoy a great quality of life.
Continued low unemployment is one indicator of our economic success, but too many Minnesotans find themselves in an uncertain financial situation. Many workers, especially those in low-wage positions, simply don’t have the ability to take time off to see the doctor or care for a newborn because of the financial hit on their paychecks. Benefits like earned sick and safe time and paid family and medical leave shouldn’t be controversial, but rather basic building blocks of economic security. It’s time for Minnesota to move forward on these policies which will help families move out of poverty and fulfill their American Dream.
It’s an honor to represent our communities at the state Capitol and we’re committed to advancing solutions that improve the lives of Minnesotans. We encourage you to stay in touch with your feedback, ideas, and if we can ever be of assistance. Working together, we can create opportunities for everyone in Eden Prairie and Minnetonka to succeed and prosper.