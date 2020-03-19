Terry Eggan is a real estate agent with Bridge Realty. His phone number is 612-386-9309 and his email is teggan@earthlink.net.

EPPIA is a networking group whose members are committed to the welfare of seniors in our community. EPPIA meets six times a year to exchange information and problem solve in the field of aging. For more information on EPPIA please visit our website at www.edenprairieaging.org.