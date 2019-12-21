Eden Prairie News is hosting its second annual holiday memories essay contest. Contest winners and honorable mentions will have their stories featured in the Dec. 26 issue of Eden Prairie News. Here is one of those stories:
My friends, significant others, and roommates have always been amused by my need to put up a real Christmas tree every year. I’ll admit it’s not practical or easy — especially that first year. I was 22 and had just moved to the Twin Cities. It was my first Christmas in my own apartment.
Christmas at my parents’ house was always a spectacular event: we baked cookies, listened to Christmas music, watched "Elf," and hauled home a real tree to decorate together. Though I would make the long drive back to my hometown on Christmas Eve, I spent most of that holiday season alone, being new to the city and in the midst of a breakup. I was working at a grocery store, and therefore had almost no money, but on Black Friday we had a half-off sale on Christmas trees. With my employee discount, I was able to snag a beautiful tree for less than $20.
At the end of my shift, late at night, as it snowed furiously, a coworker helped me lash the tree to the top of my little Toyota Corolla. I drove carefully home, wrestled the tree up to my third floor apartment, and set it up myself. That tree, with its cheap lights and scattering of childhood ornaments, was an endless source of comfort and delight for me. As well as a nostalgic piece of home, it was a symbol of my independence — my ability to build a happy life for myself in a new place.
After that, I would never spend the holidays alone again. For the next three years, my partner and I would pick up a tree from the parking lot of the Eden Prairie mall, and my roommates would help me decorate it. Under those trees, my chosen family and I would exchange countless gifts, vacuum up thousands of pine needles, and fend off multiple curious cats. A lot of people find it silly that I go to the trouble of bringing home a tree each year, but for me the tradition, the struggle, and the mess are irreplaceable.