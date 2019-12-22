Eden Prairie News is hosting its second annual holiday memories essay contest. Contest winners and honorable mentions will have their stories featured in the Dec. 26 issue of Eden Prairie News. Here is one of those stories:
It was the winter of 1977, and I just had a feeling Christmas was going to be different that year. Myself and my two children, ages 7 and 10, were in Washington, D.C., and my husband was in Iran, as the company he worked for was involved in building a nuclear power plant for the Shah.
And that company he worked for was full of Christmas spirit. They paid for myself and the kids to fly to Tehran so we could all be together for the holidays. Iran was in a peaceful state at that time, so we all felt grateful we could enjoy being together as well as experiencing a different country. I recall the only place we saw a Christmas tree was in a Chinese restaurant.
I also recall that, since my husband still had to work for a couple more days, an acquaintance suggested that me and the kids might find it interesting to visit a bazaar, and although I am somewhat stunned now that we did that, it was indeed a singular experience. We had a rather wild taxi ride through the city, with our driver laughing and saying some word over and over in Farsi. I asked what that word meant and he responded "I crazy! I crazy!" Yeah, a bit unsettling, but the bazaar was fascinating and worth the (rather "unconventional") trip.
As I look back on this Christmas, I see how much all people share just by being human, by accepting the diversity of all things, by tolerance and understanding, and I wish for that better part of humanity to be a reality for one and all. Merry Christmas!