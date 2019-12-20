Eden Prairie News is hosting its second annual holiday memories essay contest. Contest winners and honorable mentions will have their stories featured in the Dec. 26 issue of Eden Prairie News. Here is one of those stories:
I was fortunate enough to grow up in Eden Prairie in the '50s. It was wonderful times. In school, every room had a Christmas tree! We drew names and exchanged gifts. Of course, we had a lot of fun food that parents brought for our party.
Every year, we had a Christmas program in the old gym, on the old stage. One year, when I was in third grade, we had a program with all silhouettes using sheets with people behind them. I was the angel reading the story "And it came to pass in those days." My dad said he would be in the last row and wanted to hear me so I yelled the whole thing. Nobody cared − I was in third grade after all. Then Santa would come and pass out candy to all the children. My dad was Santa for many years and I was so proud!
Also − we had a group called The Rodeo Riders that I was part of. We put on rodeos every summer for charity at the Boyd Farm. This family still my dearest friends. At Christmas, we would all bring food, get on a wagon pulled by a horse and take food to those in need. No one was over 16 in this group and an adult never went with us.
At one particular place we went to lived a very elderly brother and sister on an old rundown farm. They did not have electricity and it was way back in the woods — dark and scary. Our leader, Patsy Boyd, would play her guitar and we would sing. The brother truly had a peg leg and tears would stream down his face as we did this. His sister cried a bit too. Sometimes it was hard to sing facing them. They had a lot of dogs. We brought them dog food as well as food for this family.
This was the most memorable thing I ever did at Christmas. The bonding of doing this on our own to try to make a little difference in their lives is hard to explain and certainly something I will never forget!