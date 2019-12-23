Eden Prairie News is hosting its second annual holiday memories essay contest. Contest winners and honorable mentions will have their stories featured in the Dec. 26 issue of Eden Prairie News. Here is one of those stories:
The holidays are a great time to make new memories. I am writing now to share one memory with everyone. No matter what, when you read this, don’t let this change what you believe in.
When I was in first grade, I wanted a Rainbow Loom Kit (this was back when Rainbow Looms were popular). So, I waited until Christmas and eventually, I got it. While I was looking through a stack of papers on our kitchen island, I came across a receipt that looked very interesting. I, being the very curious kid I am, decided it was a good idea to read through it. Turns out it was the receipt for the Rainbow Loom Kit. I confronted my mom about that very saddening receipt. She said that it was actually a return receipt after she realized Santa got it for me. I obviously believed it and actually went on for years still believing in Santa before I realized that it was, indeed, the real receipt.