The Eden Prairie Lions and Lioness Clubs are thankful for the continued support we receive from this great community we are all part of. At this year's Schooner Days, we continued with great success our annual pickleball tournament; we added a new Rock Showcase concert with the School of Rock and cooperated with the Eden Prairie Optimist Club to present Eden Prairie Sings. An exciting softball tournament returned with a new Home Run Derby, and, of course, the legendary bingo, beer and food were well-received in the bingo tent. The return of the carnival provided a boost to the excitement. New this year was the availability of all-day ride pass wristbands, which were quite popular.
However, we did face some challenges in our second year at Round Lake Park. In some cases it was quite a hike from parking to the event. We provided shuttles, which helped, and we plan additional shuttles next year.
Please mark your calendars and join us for an ice cold beer or glass of wine at our trailer at our annual Corn Feed on Saturday, Aug. 3 from 10:30 a.m. until 6 p.m. at Round Lake Park.
We thank our sponsors, especially Gold Sponsor Applewood Pointe of Eden Prairie. We wish to thank the city of Eden Prairie for their significant assistance in putting on the event and providing public safety personnel. Thanks again to all the volunteers, bingo callers and to everyone who came out to enjoy Schooner Days. All the money raised will be donated to charities serving the community of Eden Prairie.
Gary Watkins
President of Eden Prairie Lions