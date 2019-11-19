The Eden Prairie Community Foundation salutes everyone who supported local nonprofits with their Give to the Max Day donations on Nov. 14, including those who gave more than $3,000 through the foundation to organizations such as Onward Eden Prairie, Friends of the Eden Prairie Players and Eden Prairie Reads. These are great organizations that deserve your backing year-round.
A strong nonprofit community, enthusiastically supported by residents and businesses, contributes to Eden Prairie’s reputation as a great place to live and work. When Eden Prairie nonprofits are supported and thriving, local government can spend more time and dollars focusing on core services, not social services.
Most important of all, your charitable contributions change the lives of your neighbors in need. Thank you, Eden Prairie. You are awesome.
Mark A. Weber
Eden Prairie Community Foundation, executive director