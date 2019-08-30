Welcome to the 2019-2020 school year! The School Board continued its work over the summer. In June, we approved the 2019-2020 budget. We are pleased to share that due to favorable funding from the state Legislature and the district’s continued efforts to identify efficiencies, budget projections show that revenue from our 2014 operating referendum is expected to cover expenses for at least three years beyond the five years originally predicted. This is good news for Eden Prairie taxpayers.
Also, in June, we took a fresh look at our board’s “Ends Policies” — the results the board expects to see accomplished by the district. These include board expectations in areas like student reading by grade 3 and graduation rates. While the superintendent is responsible for implementation, the board monitors the expected progress toward the achievement of these policies.
We are grateful for our community’s approval of the bond referendum in May. The spring vote allowed district staff to start some of the work while school was out and also provided enough lead time to prepare competitive bids for major construction that will start next summer. We are excited about the transformation of Central Middle School, expansion of preschool programs, the enhancement of classrooms, and improved security in all schools.
Later this fall, four of our seven School Board seats are up for election. Filing for office closed on Aug. 13. Watch for information about the candidates and please plan to vote on Tuesday, Nov. 5.
We welcome you to our meetings, workshops and listening sessions. The board’s calendar, board policies and work plan are available online at www.edenpr.org/community/school-board.
Best wishes for a strong start to the 2019-2020 school year.
Eden Prairie School Board