The ranked choice voting movement in Minnesota celebrated a major victory among last week’s election day votes. New York City’s voters decided to switch from our traditional 1.0 voting system to its majority-rule upgrade known as RCV – and they did so by the landslide margin of 73.5%. The Twin Cities is thus now the third largest metropolitan area (after San Francisco also) to have stopped casting pledged ballots in favor of ranked ballots. Last week also witnessed two cities in “ruby red” Utah (Payson and Vineyard) use ranked choice voting for the first time. While this may have raised eyebrows among some Republican readers, it shouldn’t have. The Republican Party of Utah has been using RCV for its own internal elections since 2002. This constitutes the longest continuous use of the system outside of Cambridge, Massachusetts (which is where ranked choice was invented in the early 1870s.)
Ranked choice voting also made advances in the Minneapolis suburbs last week. St. Louis Park used it for the first time in a city councilor election. Minnetonka’s City Council put it on the agenda of its charter commission for the latter’s Nov. 12 meeting. The Bloomington City Council anticipates taking a vote before the end of the year about forwarding a local RCV initiative to their charter commission.
Red Wing and Rochester have similar initiatives in progress. However, Eden Prairie has none. EP residents interested in starting one are hereby invited to call my office (952-906-3459) and leave me an email address via a VM message. I will then proceed to arrange an organizational meeting which will be scheduled after the holiday season.
Thomas L. Kuhlman
Eden Prairie