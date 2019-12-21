Winter break is upon us. This year, it will not only provide an opportunity for staff and students to enjoy family time and leisure activities, but it will also coincide with a change in membership on the Eden Prairie School Board. In November, our community elected Aaron Casper, Debjyoti Dwivedy, Adam Seidel and Veronica Stoltz to serve on the School Board from January 2020 to December 2022. New members will be provided with the training and mentoring necessary to perform their jobs effectively. The board is the sole entity to oversee the superintendent, directing him or her through written policies in a governing model called Policy Governance. These policies prescribe ends to be achieved (regarding student achievement, communication with the community and financial management, as just a few examples) and situations to be avoided. We thank these newly elected Board members for their willingness to represent the community in this important task.
We also thank our outgoing Board members, Karla Bratrud and Dave Espe for their contributions and service, and we wish them well in their future endeavors.
If you’d like to observe our meetings and workshops, or give feedback during one of our listening sessions, the School Board meeting calendar can be found on the district website, edenpr.org. The next community listening session is scheduled for Jan. 27, 10 a.m. at the Eden Prairie Senior Center.
Thank you for your participation in the last election and for your support of our schools!
Eden Prairie School Board