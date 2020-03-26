As an Army veteran, member of the American Legion, Tuesday member of the Memorial Rifle Squad at Fort Snelling National Cemetery, and as a patriot I have struggled with the dilemma about what can I do during this terrible outbreak impacting our great country.
We, as a nation, must respond to health directives and preventive measures. But we can also visibly respond by flying an American flag at our homes and in our neighborhoods. Flying our flag represents our national ideals and identities, and reflects our commitment to our country and those across our nation who are on the front line fighting this virus.
Please post your flags – this is something we can do.
Dick Middleton
Eden Prairie