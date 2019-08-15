Your letter writer of Aug. 1 encourages readers to become volunteers and citizen lobbyists to champion the cause of climate-related topics. An admirable goal, but I have two questions:
- How do 1,400 citizen lobbyists from all over the world flying to Washington, D.C., help reduce the carbon footprint? Isn't your ultimate goal to eliminate fossil fuels? How about connecting 1,400 volunteers by internet to discuss this dire topic?
- H.R. 763, The Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act exacts "a price on carbon with the revenues returned to all U.S. households based only on family size". Section 9512 (3) (B) states that there shall be one share per adult and one-half share for each child under 19. I had one child, and she has two children. So, my family, with a smaller carbon footprint, receives less money than the couple with more children and a larger carbon footprint?
Perhaps 487 senators and congressional representatives are not co-sponsors because they wonder why 1,400 people from all over the world are flying on airplanes to eliminate aviation fuel, and larger families with a larger carbon footprint receive a greater reward than smaller families with a smaller carbon footprint.
Gary Nash
Chanhassen