A favorite quote of mine is from Thomas Jefferson, who said “The basis of our governments being the opinion of the people, the very first object should be to keep that right; and were it left to me to decide whether we should have a government without newspapers or newspapers without a government, I should not hesitate a moment to prefer the latter.”
One of the core tenets and foundations of our democracy is a free press, which is crucial to an informed public and to holding those in power accountable. Our founding fathers thought it was so important that they included the Freedom of the Press in the First Amendment of the Constitution. Now more than ever a free press is important for the health of our democracy, figuratively and literally. Objective reporting rooted in the facts is saving lives and helping all of us in our response to COVID-19.
Which is why it is with great sadness I saw the news the last edition of the Eden Prairie News will be April 30. Local newspapers bring communities together and contribute in so many ways to helping us not only be informed but be connected to one another. This loss will be impossible to replace, and my heart goes out to each person who has been a part of this institution.
For 35 years of my life, the Eden Prairie News has proven invaluable to me as a teacher and a senator. Thank you for everything you have done and know your legacy will live on.
Steve Cwodzinski
Eden Prairie
State senator, District 48