We would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to all who so generously donated school supplies for children in the Eden Prairie School District. A special thank you goes to the following Eden Prairie churches who stepped up to "Sponsor a School" this year, providing all needed supplies for an individual school or schools: Grace Church, Wooddale Church, Immanuel Lutheran Church and Life Church.
These churches, along with support from the Foundation for Eden Prairie Schools, the school district, multiple community businesses, individual donors, and other local churches, have ensured that each child will start the school year with the school supplies they need.
Together we do great things.
Janet Palmer
PROP Food executive director