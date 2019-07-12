With the 2018-19 school year behind us, the Eden Prairie School Board thanks the district’s dedicated staff for their work to inspire each student every day, providing them an outstanding education. We appreciate you!
We also thank our community for passing the district’s bond referendum. Hundreds of community members and staff worked for three years to create the Designing Pathways plan, and our board ensured that we offered these improvements in school security and student learning environments in a fiscally responsible manner.
On June 24, the board approved the district’s 2019-2020 operating budget. We are pleased that the budget included a reduction in fourth-grade class sizes while still extending the 2015 operating levy funds from the promised five years to a projected eight years.
A highlight for board members this year was touring each school. We visited classrooms, attended special events, and heard from school administrators, teachers and students. Seeing our schools in action is inspiring, and also helps inform our board decisions.
Do you know that board workshops and business meetings are open to the public? Our meeting schedule is on the district website. In addition to conducting board business, we often host staff and students to hear about their exciting learning activities.
The board continually strives to connect with the community we serve. You are welcome to email us, address us during a business meeting, or come to one of our listening sessions prior to our business meetings for informal conversation. We welcome your input! Go to www.edenpr.org/schoolboard for more information.
Eden Prairie School Board of Directors
