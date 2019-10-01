I’ve seen firsthand how TreeHouse is saving teens’ lives. It provided a safe space for my daughter to belong. TreeHouse is unique because it walks with teenagers every step of the way, supporting them from junior high through high school and beyond.
TreeHouse teaches every teenager they are lovable, capable and worthwhile. It brings together teens from all different walks of life, sets goals for them to succeed personally and academically, and provides them with a place to be themselves.
Because TreeHouse transformed my daughter and I saw a need in our community, I started the Eden Prairie TreeHouse earlier this year. Since we launched in January 2019, we have welcomed more than 50 kids from our community. We do service work in our community, teach leadership, learn about different cultures, teach coping skills and provide mentorship to help teens from all cultures and socioeconomic levels. Every teen has unique needs, and some need additional support dealing with struggles they face such as anxiety, depression, bullying or self-esteem issues.
TreeHouse is on a mission to end hopelessness among teens, and providing hope is incredibly meaningful for teens. Too many teenagers feel talked down to or fall into patterns of negative self-talk. At TreeHouse we’re breaking those patterns, listening to teens and offering a safe place where they can feel heard, receive mentorship and find support from their peers.
We also partner with Eden Prairie community leaders including schools, law enforcement, businesses and more. When a community is invested in helping teens, it unleashes untold potential for everyone.
From support groups to summer trips to fun learning activities, the Eden Prairie TreeHouse is a free program always welcoming area teens. Find out more at treehousehope.org or contact me at tryderharms@treehousehope.org.
Tammy Ryder Harms
Area Director, Eden Prairie TreeHouse