As a longtime EP resident and active Eden Prairie Schools volunteer, I understand the type of individual we need to serve on our school board. I am enthusiastically endorsing Aaron Orwick’s candidacy.
I have worked closely with Aaron at a Fortune 50 company for over 12 years and know that his skills would be invaluable to the leadership of our district. He is a global leader specializing in finance and data sciences.
We have worked together on many aspects of capital and expense planning and analysis and I have found him to be a critical thinker who bases decisions on data and strategic factors as well as team, technology and culture considerations. Leading global technology teams is a perspective no other candidate has, and with the rate of change in our global economy, this is something our district could benefit from with Aaron as a board member.
Aaron and his wife put a lot of thought and care in their choice to live in Eden Prairie, the decision influenced in large part because of the strength of our schools and our community’s support of this district.
He has had exposure to the important role of the school board in shaping the community; his father served on his local school board. He has done due diligence in exploring the current issues within and outside our district and understands what it takes to be successful in this role. He is enthusiastic about the opportunity to get involved and be instrumental in helping shape the future of education in EP.
As the parent of elementary age students in the district, Aaron will maintain a long-term focus on the success of the school district and its impact to the broader community. He is well positioned to be an effective leader on the Eden Prairie School Board. He has the genuine motivation to make a difference and the background, experience and skills to help shape the success of our students in the future beyond their time in Eden Prairie schools.
Pick Orwick on Nov. 5.
Malyn Wrobel
Eden Prairie