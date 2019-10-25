My name is Aaron Orwick — candidate for Eden Prairie School Board.
Over 10 years ago, my wife Lisa and I started looking for a city to call home. Eden Prairie and the schools continued to rise to the top and we were excited to see how well the community supported the district. This is unique, and each time I think that nearly 70% of voters supported the Designing Pathways referendum, it brings a smile to my face. We now have three small children — Ella and Adam are in first grade at Eagle Heights and Alex just turned 4.
Inspiration to run for the School Board comes from two places for me, my dad and my kids. My dad was on the School Board when I was growing up and has instilled with me his sense of community involvement and gratitude for being able to serve our community while I was young.
The second and main inspiration for me are my kids. Knowing our family will be active in the district until Alex graduates in 2034, I have a long-term focus on the success of the district and I would like to bring my professional experiences and insights to the School Board.
Professionally, I have been a global leader in a Fortune 50 company for several years, holding roles in Finance, Technology, and Data Sciences. Leading a global and diverse technology team is a perspective no other candidate has. With an increasingly diverse population and the rate of change in our global economy, I believe these skills will benefit our community and school district.
If you would like to learn more about my family and me, please go to pickorwick.com, or let's converse at facebook.com/pickorwick.
I would be delighted if you would pick Orwick on Nov. 5!
Aaron Orwick
Eden Prairie