The night of March 14 and 15 was a busy one for Eden Prairie Police Officer Chad Streiff, who achieved his sixth “hat trick” (three DWI arrests in one night) of his career, according to a post on the department’s blog.
Streiff was working a St. Patrick’s Day detail funded by the Minnesota Department of Public Safety in Maple Grove and Minneapolis with other metro area officers, the post says.
The first arrest was at 11:30 p.m. of a driver who didn’t give a stopped emergency vehicle adequate space; that driver blew a 0.08 BAC. The second driver was speeding at 88 mph in a 55-mph zone and blew a 0.14 BAC. The third driver was going the wrong way down a one-way street and blew a 0.15 BAC.
“We are proud of the work that Officer Streiff, and all of our officers, do to take impaired drivers off our roadways,” the post says.
Citizens can help report impaired drivers by calling 911 and giving as much detail as they can about the license plate number, vehicle description and the vehicle’s direction of travel, the post says.