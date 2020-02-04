If Brett McMahon had left the gym a little earlier one day in 1998, he might have never begun his two decades of volunteering as a reserve officer with the Eden Prairie Police Department.
As it was, McMahon noticed a fellow gym-goer wearing police credentials who was walking into Lifetime as he was leaving. McMahon asked about his credentials and learned about what reserve officers are: A group of volunteer, non-sworn officers who perform public service duties like helping drivers, responding to animal calls, doing park and mall patrols, and supporting officers during special events like Schooner Days.
McMahon owned a painting business he opened in 1984, but he'd always wanted to be in law enforcement. His wife, Sandy McMahon, and the future police chief, Jim DeMann, encouraged him to enroll in training. On Dec. 7, 1999, McMahon began his role as a reserve officer and thought to himself, "I wouldn't mind doing this for 20 years."
As fate would have it, on Feb. 12 of this year, he'll retire from the position that has been a passion, a calling and a deep connection to his community.
Sgt. Jess Irmiter met McMahon around seven years ago, when Irmiter was the Reserve Unit coordinator.
"It was an initial surprise to me to see a non-sworn employee at the police department who took the job just as serious as the sworn officers and had the level of engagement, dedication and professionalism that Brett did," he wrote to Eden Prairie News in an email. "Brett has an incredible eye for detail, a high standard for professionalism and a great work ethic."
Sandy McMahon had similar observations of her husband on the job. They came across an auto accident while taking a family road trip a few years ago and she recalled seeing his training kick in almost immediately as he surveyed the scene and talked with the people involved.
"It's second nature," she said. "He's just got a heart of gold."
McMahon tries not to take the gratitude of those he helps for granted. After all, it's just part of the job — or volunteer post, rather.
"Every time I get a thank you, I take it personally. They don't have to thank you," he said.
McMahon worked his way up the reserve unit and has filled every position along the way; he now heads the unit of around 20 reserve officers, who he says all approach the position with open hearts.
"For the majority of us, it's a way to give back to the community," McMahon said.
"I think the success of the Eden Prairie Police Reserve Unit is largely in part to the way Brett, the Reserve Officers and the Reserve program treat citizens and potential candidates, regardless of the situation," Irmiter added. "The unit has a lot of pride and that is instilled and driven from the top down ... When one of our Reserve staff is in need of anything, has a family emergency or is struggling, Brett’s the first guy to personally address the issue and help set things right."
Most of McMahon's overnight weekend shifts are calm in the way that any evening listening to dispatch is calm: assisting a driver that skidded on ice into a ditch or corralling a lost dog. But one night in 2016, McMahon and fellow reserve officer Bob Mjolsness found themselves in the right place at the right time to help a woman who had attempted suicide at an Eden Prairie gas station, earning the pair a commendation from the department. That's when his years of training kicked in, McMahon recalled.
"Truly nothing was going through my mind except, 'Get her breathing again,'" he said.
Even with the highs of saving a life and being a part of a team, retirement feels like the logical next step for McMahon. In part, he wants to step aside so new officers can have a chance to lead, he said.
"It's time," he reflected. "I will miss it."
"It's going to be weird seeing him at home on a Friday night," his 17-year-old son, Max McMahon, joked.
As many busy adults know, giving up one commitment doesn't necessarily mean you'll have more free time. McMahon used to coach his son's hockey league, which took up several hours of his week, but found himself just as busy when he stopped coaching after his son stopped playing. He anticipates the same thing will happen when he gives up his few hours a month behind the wheel of a patrol car. But either way, Sandy McMahon anticipates her husband won't be twiddling his thumbs at home.
"He's not a person to sit," she said.