Ten people have been charged with hiring or agreeing to hire a sex worker as part of a multi-agency human trafficking sting hosted by the Eden Prairie Police Department, according to Hennepin County court documents. The charge is a gross misdemeanor with a maximum sentence of one year or a fine of $3,000.
All ten people — ranging in age from 24 to 65, and from cities including Burnsville, Wayzata and Apple Valley — were arrested on Aug. 23 after they responded to a decoy ad that the sting operation posted to a website used for escort services, the documents say. Officers posed as the person who posted the ad and texted with people who responded to the ad. The 10 people were arrested after they went to an Eden Prairie hotel near Interstate 494 and Flying Cloud Drive, where the operation took place, the documents say.
One person is also charged with interfering with an officer, a misdemeanor, after he tried to run when officers told him he was under arrest.
Minneapolis is one of the "top locations" for sex trafficking in the country and trafficking affects people all over the state, according to a post on the website of the Minnesota Attorney General. Around 40% of sex trafficking cases involve minors, the post says. In Minnesota, people under 18 are not treated as criminals when they're exploited for sex trafficking due to a 2011 Safe Harbor law.