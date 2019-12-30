The city of Eden Prairie has declared a snow event for Dec. 30 and 31, according to a news release from the city.
The current storm will dump around 4 inches of snow on the Twin Cities metro area, according to Accuweather.com. Eden Prairie's snow events go into effect with a forecast of 2 or more inches of snow, the city's release says.
When the snow reaches 2 inches of accumulation, a snow emergency will begin, the release says. City crews will begin a curb-to-curb snow cleanup at 3 a.m.
During a snow emergency, parking is not permitted on city streets until noon the following day, and all objects − like basketball hoops or trash containers − should be removed from the street.