The city of Eden Prairie has declared a snow event for Nov. 26-27, according to a news release from the city.
A snow emergency will be in effect as soon as two inches of snow accumulates, the release says.
Here are some snow emergency rules and reminders:
- Crews will do a full curb-to-curb cleanup starting at 3 a.m. on Nov. 27
- Don't park in city streets until noon on Nov. 27
- Put trash containers behind the curb line, not on the street
- Remove any items in the street like basketball hoops
- Don't put snow from your yard or property onto a public road
Snow is expected to "rapidly develop" across southern Minnesota after 5 p.m. on Tuesday, spreading northeast into central Minnesota, the National Weather Service said Tuesday morning. The heaviest snowfall is expected to fall in the Twin Cities area between 9 p.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday.
Media outlets are reporting this could be the largest November snowstorm to hit the Twin Cities in nearly a decade.
Gusty winds reaching 40 mph are also in the forecast, which could cause areas of blowing snow late Tuesday and Wednesday.