Eden Prairie K9 Jax helped the department's two-legged officers find an impaired driver who ran away from officers on Dec. 29, the Eden Prairie Police Department wrote in a blog post on Jan. 8.
Officer Brandon Carlston, Jax's handler, and the K9 were called in after another police officer tried to stop a driver whom he suspected was impaired, the post says. The vehicle sped up and eventually stopped on a parking ramp, where the driver ran away into a frozen marsh on food.
Jax picked up the driver's scent and led Carlston and other officers to the bushes where the driver was hiding. He obeyed officers' orders to surrender and was arrested, the post says.
The driver had been arrested three times for DWI since 2010 and had a revoked license, the post says. He's charged with first-degree DWI test refusal, first-degree DWI, fleeing from police in a motor Vehicle, fleeing from police on foot and driving with a revoked license, the complaint says.
Jax is around 2 years old and began his duties in mid-November after 11 weeks of training with Carlston.