Eden Prairie police officer Brandon Carlston and his K-9 partner, Jax, at the Eden Prairie Police Station. The pair are in the middle of a 10-week training course, after which Jax will be ready for duty.

 Photo by Eden Teller

Eden Prairie K9 Jax helped the department's two-legged officers find an impaired driver who ran away from officers on Dec. 29, the Eden Prairie Police Department wrote in a blog post on Jan. 8.

Officer Brandon Carlston, Jax's handler, and the K9 were called in after another police officer tried to stop a driver whom he suspected was impaired, the post says. The vehicle sped up and eventually stopped on a parking ramp, where the driver ran away into a frozen marsh on food.

Jax picked up the driver's scent and led Carlston and other officers to the bushes where the driver was hiding. He obeyed officers' orders to surrender and was arrested, the post says.

The driver had been arrested three times for DWI since 2010 and had a revoked license, the post says. He's charged with first-degree DWI test refusal, first-degree DWI, fleeing from police in a motor Vehicle, fleeing from police on foot and driving with a revoked license, the complaint says.

Jax is around 2 years old and began his duties in mid-November after 11 weeks of training with Carlston.

Eden Teller is the multimedia reporter for Eden Prairie News. She's passionate about fostering productive conversations and empowering communities. When she's not reporting, she can be found reading a book, on a hike or tackling home improvement projects.

