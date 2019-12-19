An Eden Prairie man has been charged with 11 counts of invasion of privacy after he allegedly installed a camera in a bathroom at the Hennepin County Veteran's Affairs Medical Center, according to a Hennepin County criminal complaint.
Mauricio Morales, 45, admitted to investigators that he had installed a camera in a trash can at the Veteran's Affairs Medical Center after the camera was found on Feb. 22, the complaint says.
Investigators found recordings of 11 people in the bathroom on Morales' laptop, the camera's SD card or a DVD associated with the camera, the complaint says.
Morales was an employee of the Veteran's Affairs Medical Center when he installed the camera, the complaint says. He is charged with 11 counts of interfering with privacy by installing a surreptitious device, a gross misdemeanor.