Eden Prairie police arrested seven people who were driving under the influence on Feb. 1, according to a post on the department's website.
Officers stopped the vehicles for a variety of reasons, the post says. One driver was stopped because they weren't wearing a seat belt; another because they were speeding at 55 mph in a 35-mph zone; in another instance, a pair of officers noticed a driver slumped over in a parked car that was still running. One person ran from police on foot after he hit a sign in a major intersection and an Edina K-9 team helped track him down nearby.
The first arrest came at 12:25 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 1, and the seventh was late on Saturday night, according to the post. The highest BAC of the day was a 0.19, blown by a person who was driving so erratically that a bystander called 911.
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 13 people died as a result of impaired driving in Hennepin County in 2018, the most recent year of available data. As of Feb. 3, 2,461 drunk driving arrests had been made across Minnesota, the Office of Traffic Safety tweeted. For the weekend of Jan. 31-Feb. 2, 330 drunk driving arrests were made statewide.
The post advised readers to plan ahead for a sober ride when drinking, offer to be a designated driver when not and to call 911 if they witness impaired driving.