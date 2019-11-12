The Eden Prairie Police Department honored the veterans on its force in a blog post for Veterans Day on Nov. 11.
The veterans and members of the armed services currently serving as Eden Prairie police employees are:
- Phil Johnson, Army Reserves
- Linda Moua, Army National Guard (veteran)
- Nate Eichman, Army (veteran)
- Mohamoud Ibrahim, Army Reserves
- Louis Diethelm, Air Force (veteran)
- Evan Hynek, Army National Guard
- Lonnie Soppeland, Army National Guard (Ret.)
- John Wilson, Air Force (veteran)
- Cesar Munoz, Army (veteran)
- Mason Heine, Army National Guard
- Tyler Quesenberry, Air Force (veteran)
- Chad Streiff, Marines (veteran)
- Kevin White, Army Reserves (veteran)
"The EPPD would like to thank all of the men and women who have served, and are currently serving, our country," the department wrote in the post. "In particular, we would like to recognize the members of the EPPD who are also veterans. We salute their long-standing commitment to public service."