The seven members of Eden Prairie and Edina’s Police Explorer Post won three awards at a conference in October, according to a news post on the city of Eden Prairie’s website.
The Eden Prairie and Edina explorers competed against explorers from other agencies across Minnesota at the Fall Explorer Conference on Oct. 18-19, the post says.
They won first place for burglary investigation and for traffic crash investigation and took home third place for domestic crisis intervention, the post says.
Police explorer programs allow young people ages 14-21 who are interested in law enforcement to gain experience and working knowledge through weekly meetings and training sessions, the post says.
The website for the Eden Prairie and Edina chapter is www.mnleexplorer.org/membership/Posts/EdinaEdenPrairie.htm.