Duluth conference.jpg

Eden Prairie and Edina’s police explorers won three awards at a Duluth conference in October.

 Photo courtesy of the city of Eden Prairei

The seven members of Eden Prairie and Edina’s Police Explorer Post won three awards at a conference in October, according to a news post on the city of Eden Prairie’s website.

The Eden Prairie and Edina explorers competed against explorers from other agencies across Minnesota at the Fall Explorer Conference on Oct. 18-19, the post says.

They won first place for burglary investigation and for traffic crash investigation and took home third place for domestic crisis intervention, the post says.

Police explorer programs allow young people ages 14-21 who are interested in law enforcement to gain experience and working knowledge through weekly meetings and training sessions, the post says.

The website for the Eden Prairie and Edina chapter is www.mnleexplorer.org/membership/Posts/EdinaEdenPrairie.htm.

Tags

Eden Teller is the multimedia reporter for Eden Prairie News. She's passionate about fostering productive conversations and empowering communities. When she's not reporting, she can be found reading a book, on a hike or tackling home improvement projects.

Events

Recommended for you