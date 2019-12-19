toys and tree.jpg

Eden Prairie police officers pose with donated gifts before delivering them to Toys for Tots on Dec. 13.

 Photo courtesy of Eden Prairie Police Department

Eden Prairie police officers filled two SUVs and a pickup truck with donated gifts for Toys for Tots on Dec. 13, according to a news post by the Eden Prairie Police Department.

The department holds an annual gift drive for Toys to Tots and brings the gifts to KARE 11 in Golden Valley, where police departments from around the metro area donate toys and games as well, the post says.

Residents and staff donated gifts to the drive at locations at Eden Prairie Center, City Center, the Community Center and the Senior Center, the post says. 

Eden Teller is the multimedia reporter for Eden Prairie News. She's passionate about fostering productive conversations and empowering communities. When she's not reporting, she can be found reading a book, on a hike or tackling home improvement projects.

