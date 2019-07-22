Eden Prairie police are investigating several fires and instances of property damage that may be arson, according to a July 16 post on the Eden Prairie Police Department’s Facebook page.
The Eden Prairie Fire Department responded to the fires, which were all set since June 28, the post says. The three fires were set in two portable toilets and a trash can in public parks, and the property damage occurred when fireworks were left inside another portable toilet and several mail boxes, the post says.
The total damage caused by the fires is $7,000, the post says.
“Investigators continue to follow up on leads but have not made any arrests related to the suspicious fires in city parks,” Senior Communications Coordinator Katie Bengtson said in an email to Eden Prairie News on July 22.
There were several similar, potentially arson-related fires that the police and fire departments investigated in December 2018. Several trash cans and portable toilets were set on fire in Staring Lake Park, Riley Lake Park, and on Erin Bay near Rice Marsh Lake Park, said Eden Prairie Fire Department’s Assistant Chief Becki White in December.
The police are asking anyone with information about the arson or property damage to call the police department’s tip line at 952-949-6200 and report suspicious activity to 911.